November 2, 1922 - January 23, 2020 Wanda Ledford Lunsford passed away on Thursday January 23, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born November 2, 1922 to the late F.P. Ledford and Jennie Ellis Ledford in Elk Park, NC. She graduated from Cranberry High School and Crossnore Business School. She retired from AT&T after 28 years of service. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband and her brother and three sisters. She is survived by her son Robert Lunsford (Alice); daughter Jennie; grandchildren Amy Lunsford, Brian Lunsford (Anne) and Harley McGrew (Jennifer); great-grandchildren John Lunsford, Allison Lunsford, Dylan McGrew, and Iain McGrew; and sister Wordna Agee. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church. The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 10:30 until 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Lunsford, Wanda Ledford
To send flowers to the family of Wanda Lunsford, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 29
Visitation
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
10:30AM-11:00AM
10:30AM-11:00AM
Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church
3543 Robinhood Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
3543 Robinhood Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Guaranteed delivery before Wanda's Visitation begins.
Jan 29
Funeral Service
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church
3543 Robinhood Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
3543 Robinhood Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Guaranteed delivery before Wanda's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately