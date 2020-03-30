June 4, 1938 - March 28, 2020 Mrs. Texie "Pete" Jester Lumley, 81, of Winston-Salem, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Mocksville Senior Living. She was born in Forsyth County on June 4, 1938, to the late John C. and Adaline Taylor Jester. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Lewisville. Texie was a loving wife, mother, sister, and aunt. In addition to her parents, Texie is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne G. Lumley; son, Donald W. Lumley; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Lumley; sister, Ruby Southern and her husband Clyde; and brother, Lindsey Barr, Jr. Surviving are her daughter, Traci Lumley; two nephews, Clyde Southern, Jr. (Kathy) and Jon Southern; a niece, Cindy Flinchum (Gray); a sister-in-law, Jan Barr; and a special cousin, Betty Sumner. A private graveside service will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor Bruce Hayes. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
