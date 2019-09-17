November 20, 1948 - September 14, 2019 Mr. Richard R. Lukes, age 70, of Winston-Salem, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019. He was born November 20, 1948 in Chicago, IL to Raymond W. Lukes and Marie J. Lukes. Mr. Lukes was a Roman Catholic and attended Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. While growing up in Chicago he attended St. Philomena Grade School and later attended St. Patrick High School, both in Chicago. He attended Illinois State University, majoring in industrial arts and teaching one year of high school printing and moving to a career in printing. Mr. Lukes had retired from the U.S. Air Force. He is survived by two daughters, Jennie Braley (Ryan) and Darlene Lukes and one grandson, Matthew Braley. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com (Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel). Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way Advance, NC 27006

Tags

Load entries