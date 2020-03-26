1939 - 2020 Robert Kent Lukach, Sr. of Lincolnton died on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 21, 2020 in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Lincolnton. Robert, or "Bob" as he was called by friends, was born October 23, 1939 in Ashland, West Virginia to the late Joe and Hazel Shrewsberry Lukach and raised in the coal mining community of Crumpler, West Virginia. Robert graduated from Northfork Elkhorn High School and enlisted directly into the United States Navy. He was assigned to multiple destroyer class ships and stationed in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba during several Cold War conflicts. Robert married the love of his life, Linda Eldreth Lukach, on September 15, 1962 after ending his military service and they remained faithful in love for 57 years. Robert then began a career in banking, working for Northwestern Bank, First Union Bank, and Lincoln Bank to name a few prior to retirement. He is survived by his wife, Linda Eldreth Lukach of the home; a son, Kent Lukach and wife, Mira of Lincolnton; a sister, Judy L. Mullis and husband, Terry of Advance, NC; niece, Angie Mullis of Advance, NC; nephew, Terry Mullis, II of Washington, DC; and two grandchildren, Matthew Lukach and Kara Lukach, both of Lincolnton. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

To plant a tree in memory of Lukach Sr. Robert K. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries