June 7, 1933 - July 28, 2019 Funeral services for Paul E. Luka, 86, of Thomasville, GA, will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the Thomasville First Baptist Church Chapel with interment in Laurel Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Marty Carnes will officiate. Mr. Luka died Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Archbold Memorial Hospital. Born June 7, 1933 in Decatur, IL, he was the son of the late William Luka and Emma Schimanski-Luka. On June 21, 1952 in Decatur, IL, he married Patricia Dulgar Luka, who preceded him in death. Mr. Luka grew up understanding the value of hard work and certainly carried that value throughout his life. Paul's greatest passion was golf: he spent many years on the course with his sons, friends and alone, because he wasn't going to miss a day of golf. He was a skilled woodworker and left many beautiful pieces of furniture that his son and grandchildren will treasure. Survivors include son Steve Luka (Veda) of Winston-Salem, NC, brother Fred Luka (Margo) of Stilesville, IN, sister Helen Entler of Decatur, IL; grandchildren Craig Luka and Jaclyn Kramer; great-grandchildren Emma Branch, David Luka, Katie Luka and Anderson Kramer. He was preceded in death by son Rick Luka; brothers Walter, William, Bob, John, Raymond and sisters Margaret, Betty, Esther, Mary, Alma and Hilda. The family will receive friends 1-2 pm Tuesday before the service. Guest may sign the online register book at www.allenfh.com. Allen & Allen Funeral Home 110 W. Hansell St

