October 4, 1946 - July 10, 2019 Franklin Leo Lucas, 72, of Winston-Salem passed away July, 10, 2019 at his home after a courageous battle with ALS. Frank retired from teaching after 30 years of service in the Winston Salem/Forsyth County school system. He taught at Southwest Junior High and Kennedy Middle School. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, the Clemmons Historical Society, the North Carolina Association of Educators, the National Association of Educators, and served in the National Guard. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, and friend. He enjoyed fishing, treasure hunting, and camping. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Mary Margaret; daughter, Stephanie Martin (Wesley); two granddaughters, Caroline and Chloe; and one brother, John. A memorial service will be held at 3 PM, Sunday, July 14 at Trinity United Methodist Church at 3819 Country Club Road in Winston Salem with Pastor Doug Miller officiating. The family will receive friends after the service in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27103. Frank Vogler and Sons 2849 Middlebrook Drive
Most Popular
-
Baptist nurse, three other men pull woman out of burning car in U.S. 52 crash
-
Confederate flag wristbands given out at Tanglewood Pool. 'What century am I in?' asks one visitor.
-
New drive-thru offers Southern favorites in Clemmons
-
Cupcake shop theft, vandalism will close business temporarily. Community rallies with 'Buy out the Bakery' campaign.
-
3 teenagers arrested in Winston-Salem drive-by shooting that killed 5-year-old boy
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately