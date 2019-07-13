October 4, 1946 - July 10, 2019 Franklin Leo Lucas, 72, of Winston-Salem passed away July, 10, 2019 at his home after a courageous battle with ALS. Frank retired from teaching after 30 years of service in the Winston Salem/Forsyth County school system. He taught at Southwest Junior High and Kennedy Middle School. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, the Clemmons Historical Society, the North Carolina Association of Educators, the National Association of Educators, and served in the National Guard. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, and friend. He enjoyed fishing, treasure hunting, and camping. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Mary Margaret; daughter, Stephanie Martin (Wesley); two granddaughters, Caroline and Chloe; and one brother, John. A memorial service will be held at 3 PM, Sunday, July 14 at Trinity United Methodist Church at 3819 Country Club Road in Winston Salem with Pastor Doug Miller officiating. The family will receive friends after the service in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27103. Frank Vogler and Sons 2849 Middlebrook Drive

Tags

Load entries