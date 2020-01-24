WINSTON-SALEM - Denise B. Loyd, 49, passed away Wednesday 1/15/2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Health. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 pm Saturday 1/25/2020 at the Eastside Church of Christ. Visitation: 12:00 pm. (Hooper)

