Lowery, Jr., Mr. James Melvin September 11, 1965 - July 10, 2019 Mr. James Melvin Lowery, Jr., 53, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at his residence. James was born in Forsyth County, on September 11, 1965, to Mildred Louise Craig and James Melvin Lowery, Sr. James enjoyed fishing, drag racing, and NASCAR. Above all he adored his daughter, was dearly loved, and will be greatly missed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his lifelong companion, Wendy Leigh Miller; and sister, Kimberly Nichole Lowery. Surviving are his daughter, Rainy Morgan Lowery; sister, Denise Lowery Roark (husband Joe); and niece, Haley Roark. The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Millie and Tom Yarborough and all of James' friends for their love and support. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy. Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Tags

Load entries