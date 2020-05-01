May 26, 1929 - April 28, 2020 Mr. Thomas Henry Lowe, age 90, passed away April 28, 2020 at Village Care of King. He was born May 26, 1929 in Virginia to the late William Robert Lowe and Ida Mae Hohn Lowe. Thomas proudly served in the United States Air Force. In addition, he retired with 30 years' service from RJ Reynolds as an engineer. He was truly a family man. Thomas was very active in the lives of his children. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to many and will surely be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Robert Lowe, Jr.; children, Melva Richardson, and Carolyn Horton; He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Edna Irene Lowe; children, Deborah Sineath (Jimmy), Jerry Richardson (Bonnie), Thomas Lowe, Jr. (Brigitte), and Vivian Davis; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and son-in-law, Gregory Horton. Due to the current health conditions, a private graveside service will be conducted with Rev. Karl Minor officiating. The family would like to express their gratitude for the compassionate care given by the staff at Village Care of King during his illness. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Becks Baptist Church, 5505 Becks Church Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27105 and/or Christ Reformed Baptist Fellowship, 7911 Ketner Farm Rd., Rural Hall, NC 27045. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania Rural Hall Road

