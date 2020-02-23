April 6, 1939 - February 20, 2020 Ms. Phyllis Ann Lowe, age 80, of Elkin passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Pruitt Health. Ms. Lowe was born April 6, 1939 in Surry County to James Livingston and Lorene Shores Lowe. Ms. Lowe was a graduated of Elkin High School class of 1957 where she was an outstanding student and basketball player. She went on to Wake Forest University where she graduated in 1961. After graduating college she moved to Falls Church, VA where she taught school and coached basketball for 10 years. Following her teaching career she served as executive secretary of the Riggers Association until her retirement in 2006. After retiring she returned to Elkin and her home church, Elkin Valley Baptist Church where she was very active in many committees and coached basketball for the youth. Mrs. Lowe was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include: brother, James L. "J.L." Lowe and wife Jane of Elkin; sisters, Glenda Lowe Bunker and husband Bobby of Clinton; nieces and nephews, James J. Lowe of Elkin, Laura Lowe Degnon and husband Kevin of Greensboro, Bobby Bunker, Jr. and wife Betsy of Fountain Inn, SC, Becky McKee and husband Chris of Raleigh; great nieces and nephews, Douglas McKee, Rachael Bunker, and Elizabeth Degnon; and many cousins. A funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Elkin Valley Baptist Church with Dr. Johnny Blevins officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 2:30 p.m. prior to the service at the church. The family appreciates the dedicated, loving, and compassionate care of Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital and Pruitt Health for the past several years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Elkin Valley Baptist Church, 118 N. Elkin Dr., Elkin, NC 28621. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
Service information
1:30PM-2:30PM
118 N. Elkin Drive
Elkin, NC 28621
2:30PM
118 N. Elkin Drive
Elkin, NC 28621
12:00AM
118 N. Elkin Drive
Elkin, NC 28621
Tags
Most Popular
-
Life sentence for killing and dismemberment of Winston-Salem couple. Chaos erupted during first-degree murder plea.
-
50,000 people follow a racially insensitive Facebook page with fake N.C. 'news.' Admins give perplexing responses, possibly in Russian.
-
Closed nursing home site in Winston-Salem sold to Mebane group
-
New food truck specializes in ramen and other Japanese street food
-
Winston-Salem City Council OK's license-restoration program
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter for a chance to win two tickets to the RiverRun Gala at the Millennium Center, RiverRun Film Festival ticket sampler, one RiverRun t-shirt voucher, and dinner for two in downtown Winston-Salem.
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately