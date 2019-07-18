Lowe, Fred E. September 13, 1924 - July 5, 2019 Retired Lt. Col. U.S.A.F. Fred E. Lowe, 94, has joined his loving wife, Ann Adams Lowe in Heaven, who preceded him in death earlier this year. He lost his battle to cancer on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Homestead Hills in Winston-Salem. He was born and raised in Forsyth County to the late Tilla Elmore and Roberta Andrews Lowe. Mr. Lowe was retired from the U.S. Air Force and was a pilot during World War II. He also retired from trucking business, having spent most of his career with Pilot Freight Carriers in Winston-Salem. Mr. Lowe and his wife were married for 66 years; they both enjoyed traveling, dancing and playing bridge. He is survived by his son, Scott A. Lowe (Sharon); sister-in-law, Gloria "Mickey" Adams Sprinkle (Vance); six nephews; several cousins and great-nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Maple Springs United Methodist Church, 2569 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

