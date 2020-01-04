January 2, 1926 - December 31, 2019 MOCKSVILLE - Mrs. Ethel Marie McClamrock Lowder, 93, of Lowder Lane, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at her home. She was born in Davie County on January 2, 1926, to the late Louis Hubert and Polly Baker McClamrock. Mrs. Lowder was a lifetime member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church and graduated from Mocksville High School class of '44. She held a certificate from Draughon's Business College and retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company in the Accounting/Controller Department. She had entered several Powder Puff races at Bowman Gray Stadium from 1956-1958 and was the Powder Puff State Champion in 1956. She also organized and operated "The Goodtimers" square dancing club for over 20 years. She especially enjoyed flowers, plants and birds. Mrs. Lowder lived her life to the fullest and was known for spreading joy whether it was in a nursing home, Senior Services or even a parade. Her motto was, "Smile and pass it on." In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 20 years, William Anthony "Tony" Lowder; and two brothers, Gilmer "Buddy" Hubert McClamrock and Robert "Bobby" Gilmer McClamrock. Survivors include her two children, Merilyn Elaine Tesh (Larry), of Winston-Salem, and Danny Wayne Gore, of Tennessee; a granddaughter, Merilyn Michelle Ali of Winston-Salem; and three great-grandchildren, Anthony "Tony" C. Beaver, Michael E. Beaver, and Merilyn Alicia Beaver. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Eaton Funeral Chapel, with Rev. Dan Nelson and Rev. James Newsome officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 5, at Eaton Funeral Home. Memorials may be considered for Trellis Supportive Care, 377 Hospital St., Ste. 103, Mocksville, NC 27028. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com. Eaton Funeral Service 325 North Main Street Mocksville, NC 27028
