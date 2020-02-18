December 27, 1934 - February 16, 2020 Robert William Lovett died on February 16, 2020 at Arbor Acres. A man of keen intellect and sharp wit, Bob loved a good novel, a Bach concerto, and a cold beer. He was born on the Upper East Side of New York City in 1934. He lived in Flushing, Long Island and, for most of his childhood, on the Aknusti estate, near Delhi, New York, where his father Heyward served as estate manager. In the Catskills he developed his love of mountains and the outdoors. At thirteen, he moved with his family to Atlanta, Georgia. As a teenager, he rode his bicycle on Peachtree Road. He attended Marist School, Oglethorpe University, and Emory University, where he earned his M.A. and Ph.D. degrees. He met Ruth Candler through their mutual interest in the youth group at St. Luke's Episcopal Church. They were married in 1955 and had three children. After the death of Ruth Lovett in 1964, Bob married, in 1967, Miriam Cooper Möller, his devoted and loving wife of more than fifty-three years, with whom he had two children. In 1962, Bob took a position in the English Department of Wake Forest University, where he taught for forty years, retiring as a full professor. Admired and respected by colleagues and students alike, Bob sagely dispensed knowledge, wisdom, and advice to generations of young people whose lives he helped form. In 1980 he taught for a semester at the Wake Forest house in London, an apex experience in a lifetime of Anglophilia. Bob never lost his love of the mountains and in 1968, he and Miriam purchased a cabin in rural Ashe County, NC, where they spent over forty summers together. Whether driving a hay truck, serving as a docent at the frescoes of Glendale Springs, or visiting with children and grandchildren in front of the fire, Bob, in many ways, belonged to the Blue Ridge Mountains and they to him. He was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and, after moving to Advance, NC, of St. Clement's Episcopal Church. Bob was an avid book collector who amassed a world class collection of Robinson Crusoe, now housed at the rare book library of Emory University. He was active in Civic Music, the New River Conservancy, and served as a lay-reader at St. Clements. Bob is survived by his wife Miriam Möller Lovett; his brother Heyward Meriwether Lovett, Jr.; his children and children-in-law David Lovett (Ellen), Elizabeth Grover (John), Charlie Lovett (Janice), Peter Lovett (Elisabeth), John Lovett (Lizzie), and Stephanie Lovett; eleven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his father Heyward Meriwether Lovett, Sr., his mother Helen McCall Lovett, his first wife Ruth Candler Lovett, and his sister Susan Lovett Coleman. Bob's entire family would like to thank Dr. Mary Lyles, the nurses and staff of the Geriatric Clinic, and the rest of the dedicated professionals at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, as well as the staff of the Fitzgerald Center at Arbor Acres, especially RN Manager Jessica Maine, all of whom cared for him with compassion. A memorial service will be held on February 29 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. A reception will follow in the Colhoun Room. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC, St. Clement's Episcopal Church, or New River Conservancy. EternaCare
