April 13, 1943 - July 22, 2019 Mr. William H. Love was born April 13, 1943 to Archie W. Love, Sr. and Betty Dawson Love in Winston-Salem, NC. William graduated from Atkins High School in 1961. He served honorably in the U.S. Airforce for four years. He retired from General Electric in 2002 as a data specialist in GE's IT department. William received his associate's in arts (May 1978) and bachelor of science (Aug. 1978) degrees from the University of Maryland. God called his child home on July 22, 2019. William was preceded in death by his parents, brother Archie Love, Jr., and niece, Pamela Taylor Moses. He leaves to cherish his memories, his sister, Betty Love Taylor; nephews, Bill (Lorraine) Miller, Jermaine Taylor and Chuck Moses, godmother, Mrs. Sallie Bell Hughes; grand-nieces, Tarreyca Taylor, Elizabeth Miller, Catherine Miller, and Jamese Moses. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Essie Love Day fund to John Wesley A.M.E. Zion Church, 1800 NE 25th Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. William so cared for John Wesley A.M.E. and the family's long-standing support of Essie Love Day to support the church. William chaired the program for several years. Homegoing services will be conducted 11:00 Saturday, July 27th, at John Wesley. Visitation starts at 10:30. Mr. Love may be viewed today from 2 pm until 6 pm at Douthit's. Arrangements are in the care of Douthit Funeral Services. Douthit Funeral Services 4655 Brownsboro Road
