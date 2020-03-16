December 21, 1944 - March 12, 2020 Ms. Barbara Jeane Love was on December 21, 1944 in East Bend, NC to the late Annie Mae Sawyers Barnes and James Leon Bradley. She attended the WS/FC schools and was a graduate of Paisley High School. Following graduation, she moved to Newark, NJ and continued her education at Essex Community College in Arts and Theatre. Ms. Love taught art in New Jersey for many years prior to returning to Winston-Salem, She gave over 16 years of service to the City of Winston-Salem. She attended New Bethel Baptist Church. She passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at her residence. She will be remembered with love by her daughters: Kisha and Ann Love, of the city; five grandchildren: Jason S. Love, Sr. (Latisa), Christopher G. Love, Sr. (Tashara) , Patrick D. Love (Kristin) and Erika Love (David) Glenn; twenty-three great grandchildren; God children: Latrece Fisher, James Harrison, Lachanda and Joseph Walker; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in the chapel of Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Piedmont Meorial Gardens. The family will greet friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC 27101
