November 10, 1995 - February 24, 2020 SOPHIA Rev. Grayson Crews Lorenz, 24, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at Hospice Home of High Point. Grayson was born on November 10, 1995 in Forsyth County to Mark and Annette Rothrock Lorenz. He graduated from Southern Wesleyan University with a degree in youth and Christian ministries. Grayson competed in track and field and enjoyed the outdoors. SWU is where he met his wife, Laurie, and pursued his calling into ministry. He was ordained with the Wesleyan Church, serving as the assistant camp director at Victory Mountain Wesleyan Camp. Grayson's whole life depicted John 3:30 he lived by the scripture "He must increase, I must decrease" everything he did was for Jesus. Grayson never took any glory for his works and had a wonderful sense of humor. Grayson is survived by his wife, Laurie Lorenz; his parents, Mark and Annette Lorenz; and parents-in-law, Teresa and Pat Buckley. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Kernersville Wesleyan Church with Pastors Stephen Tolan and Scott Simmons officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 3:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Victory Mountain Youth Camp, 3594 Youth Camp Road, Sophia, NC 27350. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.
