March 14, 1923 - September 27, 2019 Mrs. Margaret Boutin Lord-Ferguson, 96, of Winston-Salem, passed away at her residence Friday, September 27, 2019. She was born March 14, 1923 in Haverhill, New Hampshire to Alexina Demers Boutin and Napoleon Paul Boutin. Margaret was preceded in death by her first husband, Roger JS Lord in 1972 as well as her brothers Francis, Chester and Harold Boutin. Margaret was small in stature but large in spirit. A hard worker always, she worked on the assembly line building plane engines for Pratt and Whitney during WWII. Following the war, she and her late husband opened Lord's of Littleton, a decorating and upholstery business, where she made beautiful draperies and slipcovers. During that time she began watercolor painting and became an accomplished landscape artist inspired by the beauty of the White Mountains of New Hampshire. She loved to cook, travel, was a competitor on the golf course and had the greenest of thumbs. She was loved and will be missed. She is survived by her beloved husband of 22 years, Louis Ferguson; her daughters, Cheryl Fraysier (Gary), and Daryl Gienau (David); five grandchildren, Crystal Found (Jason), Laura Swaim (Sterling), Amy Koivisto (Mike), Celine Gienau (Carlos), and Jeffrey Fraysier: seven great grandchildren Jasmine, Lucas, Owen, Ava, Maren, Vivian and Eleanor; one great, great child, Jayce; one sister, Phyllis Smith and one brother, Louis Boutin. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Red Cross. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
