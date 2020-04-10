Vickie Lingle Long, 80, of Winston-Salem, formerly of Faith, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury, NC. She was born October 30, 1939 in Salisbury to John Leo Lingle and Amelia Stirewalt Lingle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Percy J. Long. She graduated from Granite Quarry High School and received her Bachelor of Arts in early education from Lenoir Rhyne College. Mrs. Long was a first grade teacher in Charlotte. Later she worked as a supervisor for the Loss Prevention Department at Food Lion headquarters in Salisbury. She moved to Winston-Salem to work at VIP Catering, Inc., which she and her husband owned. Mrs. Long enjoyed traveling and volunteering at the Shepherd's Center of Senior Services in Winston-Salem. She was a lifelong member of Faith Lutheran Church, Faith, NC and attended St. John's Lutheran Church in Winston-Salem. Vickie is survived by her loving family and friends. Due to the mandate from Governor Cooper and in an effort to limit gatherings, services will be private. Interment will be in the Faith Lutheran Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church PO Box 669, Faith, NC 28041, St. John's Lutheran Church in Winston-Salem, 2514 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27103, or Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury, NC 28144. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Long family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

