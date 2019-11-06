July 3, 1940 - November 4, 2019 Mr. Thomas "Tommy" Eugene Long, 79, of King, NC, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019. Tommy was born in Forsyth County on July 3, 1940, to the late Jack Hamilton Long and Jean Jordan Long. He graduated from Gray High School in Winston-Salem and worked at R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company. Tommy was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time in the solitude of the wilderness. In addition to his parents, Tommy was preceded in death by his brother, Danny Long. Tommy is survived by two daughters: Tammy Long Barnett (Greg) of Kernersville and Tina Long Spach (Will) of Winston-Salem; four grandchildren: Dylan Barnett and Kayla Barnett of Kernersville and Sam Spach and Annalee Spach, both of Winston-Salem. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Brad Wright officiating. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the family of Mr. Long. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

