May 14, 1935 - February 2, 2020 Mr. Robert Gray Long, Sr. passed away on February 2, 2020 at the age of 84. He was born May 14, 1935 to the late Arnold and Minnie Jane Long in Forsyth County. Mr. Long proudly served his country in the Army National Guard, was a lifelong member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church and a Freemason. Robert embodied the epitome of a loving and devoted husband and father. He was known as a most gracious, loving leader for his church and community. Some of Robert's favorites, in no particular order, included westerns, ice cream, family, and church. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Mrs. Florence Long, four sisters, and one brother. Mr. Long is survived by his four children, Deborah Doub (Wes), Robert Long, Jr. and his special friend Carol, Jennifer Way, and Melinda Byck (Edwin); 7 grandchildren; Samuel Taylor, Nathan Long, Jonathan Doub, Kristal Doub, David Doub, Adam Byck and David Byck, and 3 great-grandchildren; Jackson Doub, Kobe Doub and Samual Taylor, Jr. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 AM, February 6, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist church with Rev. Sam Lewis and Rev. Mike Darnell officiating. Interment will follow the service at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 8710 Meadowbrook Dr., Tobaccoville, NC 27050. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd., Rural Hall, NC 27045
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
8710 Meadowbrook Dr.
Tobaccoville, NC 27050
11:00AM
8710 Meadowbrook Dr.
Tobaccoville, NC 27050
