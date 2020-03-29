March 18, 1927 - March 27, 2020 Dealis Wise Long, better known asPoppi, DW, and Pastor Long, 93, a resident of Thomasville, met our Savior face to face on Friday morning, March 27, 2020. He was born March 18, 1927 in Colfax and married his beloved wife Phyllis November 11, 1944. He was a Korean War and WWII Veteran. He was the founder of Gospel Light Baptist Church of Walkertown in 1951. DW's love for others was evident from the pulpit, but his greatest gift was the way that he loved the community. He never met a stranger and he touched so many in his 93 years. After traveling for years doing revivals across the southeast, he finally planted his roots in Thomasville where he started Calvary Temple Baptist Church in 1957. For nearly 75 plus years, DW devoted his life to sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ. whether from the pulpit or behind a radio mic at WZOO 710 am, or WGOS 1070 am. Anyone that knew DW knew that it was impossible for him to sit still and the family still shares stories of him pushing his mower 5 miles one way through town to mow the grass at the church, or taking his 10-mile walks at the beach lol. In 1991, DW came out of retirement to begin The Church of Tomorrow, which is now called The Well. DW's vision set into motion many different things for the City of Thomasvillefrom the first Christian school at Calvary Temple to the Shepherd's Inn Homeless Shelter. To this daymany in this community still talk about the services at Calvary Temple when people would just take off running the aisles and it would flood out into the streets. His legacy will forever be known for his love for his fellow man. He had an uncanny ability to make everyone feel like they were the most loved and most important person in the room. And that love only became stronger when his great grand babies came along. He lived his life on the edge when it came to the grandkids. whether racing go karts, trying to keep up body surfing, or ice cream parties at the beach. Today we mourn one of the most loving, humble, gentle giants the world has ever knownbut the greatest peace comes in knowing that his faith ended in sight. We've always laughed that we never worried about him making it to heaven we worried about him being so excited that he would over shoot it. His love for others and for his family will forever be the greatest gift he shared. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Phyllis Smith Long; son-in-law, Harrell Baity; father, Maylon Long; mother, Hettie Coffin Long; brothers, Wade Long, C.A. Long, Charles Long, and Rev. John H. Long and his sidekickBubba Troxler. He is survived by his daughter, Marti Baity; granddaughter, Tara Turner; great-grandchildren; Courtney Turner, Kayley Turner, Emma Turner, and Liam Turner and his grandson and Pastor, Huey Turner; sister, Dolly Westmoreland of Colfax; brother, Richard Long, also of Colfax and numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside will be held on Wednesday April 01, 2020 officiated by Rev. Huey Turner and Rusty Bunker. Rev. D.W. Long will lie in state at J C Green and Sons Funeral Home from Sunday until Wednesday morning for those who would like to pay their respects. The family would like to inform you that they will be having a public memorial service for Rev. Long after the restrictions have been lifted on the Covid-19 guidelines. On-line condolences can be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com. J.C. Green & Sons, Inc. 122 West Main Street, Thomasville, NC

