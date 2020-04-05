August 1, 1934 - April 3, 2020 Mrs. Peggy R. Long, 85, of Advance NC went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 3, 2020. Peggy was born August 1, 1934 in Forsyth County to Samuel Edgar Rights and Georgie Mock Rights. She was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Long. "She and her husband Bill, devoted their entire lives to their Lord and Savior Jesus Christ working tirelessly in youth and prison ministries to spread the gospel." A private graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Westlawn Gardens of Memory with Rev. Tim Gammons officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dorcas Foundation, 158 Bingham and Parks Rd., Advance, NC 27006 or to the Woodland Baptist Church Building Fund, 1175 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006

