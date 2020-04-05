August 1, 1934 - April 3, 2020 Mrs. Peggy R. Long, 85, of Advance NC went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 3, 2020. Peggy was born August 1, 1934 in Forsyth County to Samuel Edgar Rights and Georgie Mock Rights. She was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Long. "She and her husband Bill, devoted their entire lives to their Lord and Savior Jesus Christ working tirelessly in youth and prison ministries to spread the gospel." A private graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Westlawn Gardens of Memory with Rev. Tim Gammons officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dorcas Foundation, 158 Bingham and Parks Rd., Advance, NC 27006 or to the Woodland Baptist Church Building Fund, 1175 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 cases at 40 in Forsyth. Assume you'll come into contact with the disease if you leave home, says health director.
-
Police look for missing businessman from Winston-Salem
-
NC food assistance recipients receive extra benefits for April, May
-
A father shoots and kills 2-year-old daughter, and then kills himself, Davidson County authorities say
-
'A new stage in this crisis.' Forsyth and Davidson counties see double-digit increase in coronavirus cases
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately