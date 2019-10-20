March 3, 1926 - October 19, 2019 Mrs. Lois McDaniel Long, 93, died on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at her residence. Lois was born in Davie County on March 3, 1926, to Thomas Edward and Maudie Viola Beauchamp McDaniel. She was a member of Mocks United Methodist Church until she married Kenneth Long and joined Hebron United Church of Christ. She was an active church member who sang in the church choir, taught Sunday school and participated in the women's fellowship and senior citizen group. She also enjoyed volunteering for Forsyth Medical Center and taking part in the Home Extention Club of Forsyth County. Lois was very social and enjoyed crafts of all kinds including but not limited to sewing, knitting, crocheting, macramé, and candle wicking. Lois was feisty with a dry sense of humor, very giving of her time and devoted to her sisters. She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 40 years, Kenneth Long; and four sisters, Iva Nell Wall, Mozelle Parks, Fallie Sidden, and Pearlie Mae Jarvis. Surviving are one beloved sister, Bonnie M. Summers; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Wendy Millard, Mary Mendenhall, and all of Lois' caretakers for all of their love and support. A funeral service will be held at 2pm on Monday, October 21, 2019, at Hebron United Church of Christ with Rev. Terry Parrish officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hebron United Church of Christ Cemetery Fund, 129 Hebron Church Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
