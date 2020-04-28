October 19, 1920 - April 26, 2020 Jonesville Marie Thompson Long, 99, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was born October 19, 1920 in Des Moines, Iowa to the late John Smith Thompson and Emma "Leota" Wood Thompson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Tremaine Long; daughter, Lana Marie Cave; sisters, Retha Everidge, Frieda Hall, Jacqueline Newsome; brothers, Wilmer Thompson, Ronald Thompson, John Thompson, Jr., Henry Thompson. Surviving are her children, Hattie Gayle Shores, Doris Faye Kane, Joel "Sonny" Long, Roger (Janet) Long; son-in-law, Junior Cave; ten grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; ten great-great-grandchildren. Due to government restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Longtown Cemetery by the Rev. Albert Everidge and the Rev. Paul Shores. Marie will be available for viewing on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Memorials can be made to Share-A-Home of Yadkin County, 2800 Woodruff Road, Boonville, NC 27011. Online condolences can be made to www,gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055

To plant a tree in memory of Marie Long as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

