November 29, 1939 - February 20, 2020 Elmer Davis Long, 80, of Pfafftown, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Trellis Hospice in Winston-Salem. He retired from RJR Tobacco Company and served in the U.S Air Force. He was preceded in death by his parents, Spencer Long and Margaret Louise Long. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Kaufman Long; son, Rick Long and his fiancee Lori Shore; daughter, Kim and husband Jeff Mendenhall; step-daughter, Carol and husband Tommy Sprinkle; brother, Fred and wife Linda Long; sister-in-law, Lynne (Sister) Fontana; grandchildren, Amanda Padgett and husband Josh, Heather Cornine, Hope Mendenhall; great-grandchildren, Emma, Abby, Joel, Adam, and Katie. A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Salem Funeral Home, 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC with the Rev. Steve Fowler officiating. Family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Salem Funeral Home, Reynolda Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Hospice Care of Winston-Salem. Online condolences can also be made through salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road
Service information
6:00AM-8:00AM
2951 Reynolda Rd.,
Winston Salem, NC 27106
10:00AM
2951 Reynolda Rd.,
Winston Salem, NC 27106
