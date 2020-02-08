November 11, 1947 - January 30, 2020 Mr. Charles Wesley Long passed away January 30, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, retiring with 22 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, and wife Cindy Frady. Charlie is survived by his daughter, Sheila Ortiz and her former husband, Robert Ortiz; three grandchildren: Shenna Ortiz (Billy Ray Hilterbrand), Sheri Ortiz (Chad), and Shawna Ortiz (Derrike Bullins); five great-grandchildren: Breana Ortiz, Shayla Hilterbrand, Joshua Ortiz, Harley Nobles, and Nataliegh Huffman; niece, Sherry Standridge (Rufino Martinez); and special friends, Jordan Huffman and Terry Hendrix, who was like a brother. A memorial service will be conducted 6 p.m. Monday, February 10, at Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel with Mr. Terry Hendrix officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 305 Bethania Rural Hall Road
Long, Charles Wesley
Service information
Feb 10
Memorial Service
Monday, February 10, 2020
6:00PM
Hayworth - Miller Rural Hall Chapel
305 Bethania-Rural Hall Road
Rural Hall, NC 27045
