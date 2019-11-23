February 13, 1942 - November 21, 2019 King, NC - Bettie Lucille Wall Long, age 77, of King, NC passed away peacefully at her home on November 21, 2019. Bettie was a dedicated homemaker and enjoyed cooking and entertaining for family and friends. She had a range of interests including tennis, bridge, art, and travel. A graduate of Salem College, Bettie was also active in the Garden Club and Women's Club and was a Girl Scout leader. As a lifelong member of King Moravian Church, both her faith and musicality were expressed by her decades of service in the choir. Bettie is preceded in death by her husband, Billy Long, and her brother, Thomas Glenn Wall. Bettie is survived by her daughter, Annette Long Covington (Dave), her son, Phillip (Pam); five grandsons, Christian (Candice), Matthew (Randall), Jacob, Zachary, and Nathaniel; one great-granddaughter, Louisa; two sisters, Helen Baker (Rex) and Pat Williams (Herb); along with several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at King Moravian Church at 3:00 pm on Sunday, November 24. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to King Moravian Church, 228 W. Dalton Road, King, NC 27021 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Bettie Lucille Wall Long. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021
