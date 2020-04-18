December 5, 1940 - April 13, 2020 Richard Campbell Lohr, 79, of Winston-Salem, was called home suddenly on Monday, April 13, 2020. Due to unprecedented restrictions, there will be no public visitation in which to share with family and friends. The family will provide information once we are able to come together to celebrate Richard's life. Richard was born in Forsyth County on December 5, 1940. He spent his entire career at, and was retired from, the Winston-Salem Journal. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Margaret Campbell Lohr and Charles Burton Lohr. Richard is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife Patsy; brother, Tommy Lohr and wife Sylvia of Charlotte; son, Burt Lohr and companion Tori Swaim of Advance; daughter, Cindy Smith and husband Brian of Winston-Salem; granddaughter, Karah Smith; grandson, Justin Smith; great-grandson, Emerson Smith; and a host of beloved in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be considered for two of Richard's preferred charities of support during his lifetime Trellis Supportive Care (Hospice), Disabled American Veterans, or other reputable charity of the donor's choice. Richard will be peacefully laid to rest at Parklawn Memorial Park in Winston-Salem. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
