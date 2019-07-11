June 13, 1941 - July 6, 2019 East Bend Mrs. Lydia Adams Logan, 78, of East Bend went home to the Lord on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Trellis Supportive Care. She was born June 13, 1941 in Yadkin County to the late Arthur Edward and Thursie Alley Adams. Mrs. Logan was a beloved mother who enjoyed flower gardening, painting, and fashion. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchild, and was their biggest supporter. She was a longtime member of Faith Community Baptist Church. For the last 20 years she worked as a housekeeper at Stony Knoll United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Harry Allred Logan and also Roger Lee Wooten; two brothers, Carlton Adams and Wes Adams; and one sister, Eva Adams Simmons. Surviving are her two daughters, Rynn Wooten Hennings (Kevin) and Dawn Wooten Lineberry (Keith), both of East Bend; 3 grandchildren, Sophie Hennings and Hannah and Marissa Lineberry; and one great-grandson, Parker Lineberry; three sisters, Helen Bullin, Faye Flynn and Bobbie Hershey; and two brothers, Arthur Adams, Jr. and Bill Adams. Her funeral services with Pastor Brian Poindexter will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Faith Community Baptist Church, East Bend, with burial in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Special thanks to Novant Health Derrick L. Davis Cancer Center, Forsyth Medical Center, and Trellis Supportive Care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Community Baptist Church, P.O. Box 99, East Bend, NC 27018 or to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
