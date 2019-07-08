June 13, 1941 - July 6, 2019 East Bend- Mrs. Lydia Adams Logan, 78, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem. She was born June 13, 1941 in Yadkin County to the late Arthur Edward and Thursie Jane Alley Adams. Survivors include her daughters, Rynn Wooten Hennings and husband, Kevin; Dawn Wooten Lineberry, and husband, Keith. Funeral Arrangements for Mrs. Logan are incomplete with Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville serving the family. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville

