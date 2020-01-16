June 26, 1937 - January 13, 2020 Jerry Robert ("JR") Loftin enjoyed a full life from June 26, 1937 until January 13, 2020. Jerry was well loved by his family, friends and his Advent Moravian church family, where he faithfully served for many years. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Robert Hoke Loftin and Frances Cook Loftin and his son Steve Swortzel. He is survived by his faithful wife Suzanne Whitlow Loftin, brother Bobby (Judy) Loftin and sister Joanne (Lyle) Light , children Lynn Myers, Jerry Robert (Terri) Loftin, Tim Loftin, Kelli (Ron) Price, Steve (Charisa) Loftin, and John (Sheila) Swortzel, grandchildren Joshua Loftin, Rachel Fiedler, Lindey Settle, Ryan Loftin, Logan Robillard, Will Loftin, Katie Nail, Aaron Price, Jayden Loftin, Lydia Reece, Lee Swortzel, Cody Swortzel, Kenny Shonk, and Madison Alciati, and great-grandchildren Ethan Fiedler, Eli Fiedler, Brick Robillard, Noah Nail, Loftin Nail, and Brady Nail, and many nieces and nephews. Service celebrating Jerry's life will be held at Advent Moravian Church on Saturday, January 18 at 11:00 am. Address 1514 W. Clemmonsville Road, WS, NC 27127. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made in Jerry's honor to either Advent Moravian Church or to the Humane Society.
