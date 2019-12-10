October 3, 1967 - December 6, 2019 Belews Creek Mr. Buddy Gerald Lockhart, Jr., 52, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at his home peacefully. He was born in Polk Co. on October 3, 1967 to Buddy Gerald, Sr. and Brenda Ricks Lockhart. Gerald loved fishing, the Clemson Tigers, his dogs, watching TV, and Ford trucks. He worked for Piedmont Natural Gas with 30 years of service. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving wife, Crystal Lockhart; daughter, Jennifer (Scott) Wells; grandson, Jamison Wells; sister, Tammie Jones; and many special nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Pastor Jeff Barnes officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 1:45 PM prior to the service in the chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel
