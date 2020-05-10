Lockemy, Louise September 27, 1945 - May 6, 2020 Mrs. Louise "Foo Foo" Lockemy, 74, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was born in Forsyth County on September 27th, 1945 to the late Lester Ogburn Cason and Geneva Edna Davidson. She spent most of her life working in the furniture industry, as well as cleaning residential homes. She enjoyed reading, gardening, traveling, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father; mother; and son, James Scott Haneline. Surviving family includes her husband of 33 years, Don Lockemy; two daughters, Barbara Whaley of Advance, and Sebrina Haneline of Mocksville; two stepsons, Don Lockemy, Jr. of Winston-Salem and Jeff Lockemy (Brittany) of Salisbury; two step-grandchildren; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Woodland Cemetery in Winston-Salem, with Pastor Mike Lane officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

