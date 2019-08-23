November 17, 1928 - August 18, 2019 Mr. Raymond Eugene Livengood, 90, of Winston-Salem went to the more immediate presence of the Lord on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born on November 17, 1928 in Forsyth County to Walter Lee and Annie Woods Livengood. Mr. Livengood devoted his life to serving his heavenly father and his family. He enjoyed spending time with all of his family, working in his garden, woodworking, and cutting firewood. Mr. Livengood loved to barbeque and cooked for many fundraisers for churches and everyone enjoyed his secret recipe. He was preceded in death by his parents and nine brothers and sisters. Surviving are his wife of 70 years, Frances Livengood; daughter, Donna (Marion) Griffin; son, Craig (Carol) Livengood; seven grandchildren, Jeff (Stephanie) Griffin, Lorri (Andy) Anderson, Suzanne (Richard) Beauchamp, Laurie (Vann) Major, Joanna (Scott) Hansen, Eric (Erin) Babbitt, Stephen Livengood; fourteen great-grandchildren; sister, Louella Davis; a host of nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at New Philadelphia Moravian Church with the Right Reverend Graham Rights officiating. Interment will follow in God's Acre. The family will receive friends immediately following the committal service in the church Banquette Room. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or to New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences can be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

