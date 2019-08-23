November 17, 1928 - August 18, 2019 Mr. Raymond Eugene Livengood, 90, of Winston-Salem went to the more immediate presence of the Lord on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born on November 17, 1928 in Forsyth County to Walter Lee and Annie Woods Livengood. Mr. Livengood devoted his life to serving his heavenly father and his family. He enjoyed spending time with all of his family, working in his garden, woodworking, and cutting firewood. Mr. Livengood loved to barbeque and cooked for many fundraisers for churches and everyone enjoyed his secret recipe. He was preceded in death by his parents and nine brothers and sisters. Surviving are his wife of 70 years, Frances Livengood; daughter, Donna (Marion) Griffin; son, Craig (Carol) Livengood; seven grandchildren, Jeff (Stephanie) Griffin, Lorri (Andy) Anderson, Suzanne (Richard) Beauchamp, Laurie (Vann) Major, Joanna (Scott) Hansen, Eric (Erin) Babbitt, Stephen Livengood; fourteen great-grandchildren; sister, Louella Davis; a host of nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at New Philadelphia Moravian Church with the Right Reverend Graham Rights officiating. Interment will follow in God's Acre. The family will receive friends immediately following the committal service in the church Banquette Room. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or to New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences can be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
TV series on the grisly Clemmons case of Pazuzu Algarad airs Aug. 27
-
City will drop Dixie from Winston-Salem fair name. 'Words matter' argument wins out over criticism of symbols over substance.
-
'Back-loaded' hurricane season bearing down on U.S. coastlines
-
What's the channel number for the ACC Network on Spectrum?
-
Jimmie 'JJ' Jeter to make Broadway debut as Hamilton on Sunday
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately