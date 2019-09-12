January 28, 1928 - September 7, 2019 Mrs. Frances Tutterow Livengood, 91, of Winston-Salem, went to the more immediate presence of the Lord on Saturday, September 7, 2019. She was born on January 28, 1928 in Davie County to the late June Ervin Tutterow, Sr. and Grace Binkley Tutterow. Frances devoted her life to serving her heavenly father and her family. She enjoyed spending time with all her family, as well as painting, carving, sewing and doing needlework. Frances wove baskets for the Lovefeast buns and enjoyed dressing up in costume for Candle Tea at Messiah Moravian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, Raymond Livengood; and five brothers and sisters. Surviving family includes her daughter, Donna (Marion) Griffin; son, Craig (Carol) Livengood; seven grandchildren, Jeff (Stephanie) Griffin, Lorri (Andy) Anderson, Suzanne (Richard) Beauchamp, Laurie (Vann) Major, Joanna (Scott) Hansen, Eric (Erin) Babbitt, and Stephen Livengood; fourteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 13, 2019 at New Philadelphia Moravian Church, with Rev. Joe Moore officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service in God's Acre. The family will receive friends from 9:45 10:45 AM at the church prior to the service and will also greet friends immediately following the burial in the church Banquet Room. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103

