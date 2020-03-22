Livengood High Point - Mrs. Doris Fay Bassett Livengood, 91, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. (J.C. Green and Sons, Wallburg)

