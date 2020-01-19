May 26, 1954 - January 7, 2020 Christopher "Chris" Douglas Livengood, 65, peacefully passed away after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. "The loss is immeasurable, but so is the love left behind." Chris was born May 26, 1954 in Winston-Salem, NC to Doug and Rachel Key Livengood. Chris grew up in Winston-Salem and graduated from RJ Reynolds High School in 1972. Chris graduated from NC State in 1976 with a degree in business and enjoyed many happy and successful years as a business leader, most recently as the Vice President of Sales for Intracoastal Realty in Wilmington, NC. Chris had a genuine and positive attitude coupled with a joyful personality. He thrived on the exchange of ideas and liked nothing better than an interesting conversation with a coworker or a friend. He always had a smile on his face. Chris enjoyed life and was always there to brighten the lives of others. He was an inspiration to all who knew him. In 1980, Chris married the love of his life, Nancy Madelyn Pogue, and thus began their great love story. For forty years he was faithfully devoted to Nancy. Their children and grandchildren were the pride and joy of his life. The legacy of Chris' kind spirit and zest for life will live on through them. Chris had a passion for reading and for books and also for cooking; he was famous for his incredible festive shrimp boil. Chris also enjoyed all outdoor activities such as golf, tennis, kayaking, and hiking. He loved his time at the beach with family and friends where he earned the nickname Mr. Sandcastle. Stargazing with his telescope was another hobby; to honor Chris, his family had an extra bright star in the Orion Constellation named after him. Chris is survived by his loving and devoted wife Nancy Livengood, son Christopher Livengood II and his wife Jessica of Winston Salem, daughter Jennifer Ryan and her husband Ross of Asheville, NC, and grandchildren: Savannah, Ethan, Marley, Mason, and Elliot. Chris' loving family also includes parents Doug and Rachel Livengood of Winston-Salem and sisters Diane Thayer and her husband Mike of St. Augustine, FL, and Pam Smith and her husband Mike of Cary, NC, and a whole host of loving extended family and lifelong friends. Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service on Saturday, January 25th at 11 am at New Philadelphia Moravian Church in Winston Salem. The family will receive friends following the service. There will also be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 1st at 3 pm at The Terraces on Sir Tyler in Wilmington. Chris always believed education is the great enabler, the force that allows individuals to reach their potential and to dream bigger dreams. So in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Livengood Memorial Education Fund.
Livengood, Christopher "Chris" Douglas
To plant a tree in memory of Christopher Livengood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately