February 24, 1968 - March 4, 2020 Susan Powell Little of High Point, North Carolina, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Susan was born in Winston Salem, North Carolina on February 24, 1968 to June Powlas Powell and Harrell Powell Jr (deceased). Susan grew up in Clemmons, North Carolina and was a 1986 graduate of West Forsyth High School before attending the The University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She received an Associate Degree in Nursing from Guilford Technical Community College, and worked as a registered nurse for over twenty years. Her family and friends will remember Susan as intelligent, beautiful, and fun-loving. She was the aunt who made it her mission to provide her nieces and nephews with special heart-felt and sometimes very silly presents during holiday celebrations. She searched for the perfect surprise that was memorable a favorite candy, a gift related to a hobby, or a token from the past which always made her family smile and often laugh. She could remember details of a visit or conversation and transform them into the perfect gift. Susan's brothers David, Mark, and Trey Powell as well as sister Lisa Powell Carley along with the entire Powell family will remember how Susan could light up a room with laughter telling stories from growing up 'Powell'. She was a good cook and used old family recipes to prepare and share family-favorite dishes at all gatherings. Her years of nursing guaranteed that she was always the 'go-to' for medical advice, never hesitating to offer assistance if needed. Most importantly, Susan was a wife to Don, and a loving mother to her daughter, Emily. Emily came into Susan and Don's lives nearly 14 years ago and made Susan proud every day. A memorial service is planned for 3 PM Sunday, March 29th at the Mt. Pleasant Church in Tanglewood Park, Clemmons, North Carolina. The church holds a special meaning for the family as it was where Susan, and her husband, Don, celebrated their marriage in 1996. The family will receive friends following the service at the home of Mark and Cathy Powell, 916 Ridge Gate Drive, Lewisville NC. In lieu of flower, a Go Fund Me page has been created in Susan's name.
