Winston-Salem - Mrs. Dianne Jessie Little, 73, passed away March 7, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Greater Community Missionary Baptist Church with family visitation at 12:30 pm. (RUSSELL)

Service information

Mar 14
Visitation
Saturday, March 14, 2020
12:30PM-1:00PM
Greater Community Missionary Baptist Church
4616 Baux Mountain Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27105
Mar 14
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
1:00PM
Greater Community Missionary Baptist Church
4616 Baux Mountain Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27105
