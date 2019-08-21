February 8, 1946 - August 16, 2019 Mrs. Andreana DuBose Little was born February 8, 1946 to the late Rosa Lee Flowers and James Leak in Winston-Salem, NC. She transitioned from labor to reward on Friday, August 16, 2019 after a period of illness. Andreana was a graduate of Atkins High School in 1964 and furthered her education earning a BS in education from Winston-Salem State University, a master's of science in education from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University; she received a certification in administration also from N.C. Agricultural and Technical University; and a graduate of Assistant Principals Executive Program at UNC-Chapel Hill. She leaves to cherish her memories and to celebrate a life well-lived, her husband, Curtiss Little, Sr.; her children, Kenya Genell and Curtiss, Jr.; her granddaughter, LaKeisha Little and great-grandson, Arthur Lee Blue, IV; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Thursday, August 22, 2019 at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend James Cook officiating. Interment will follow in Piedmont Memorial Gardens. The family visitation will be held from 11:00 am until 12 noon on Thursday at the church. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).
