November 13, 1942 - September 23, 2019 Andrea Barton Little, 76, passed away on September 23, 2019 at NHC Mauldin in Greenville, SC. She was born on November 13, 1942 in Greenville, SC, the eldest of five children, to the late William Stribling and Jessie Smith Barton. Andrea graduated from Greenville High School in 1961 and from St. Andrews Presbyterian College in 1965. She later earned a Master's degree from UNC-Greensboro. She lived in Winston-Salem, NC for 41 years, serving 24 years as a Guidance Counselor at Sherwood Forest Elementary and Meadowlark Elementary Schools. A long-time member of Centenary United Methodist Church, she enjoyed gathering with family and friends, attending church, and helping others. She volunteered for several organizations in Winston-Salem, NC, including the Children's Home, H.O.P.E., and Centenary's Loaves & Fishes. She had a contagious smile and laugh, a strong faith in God, a deep love for her family, and she celebrated long-lasting friendships. She is survived by her daughter, Catherine L. Geddings of Simpsonville, SC; her son, Conrad B. Little and her daughter-in-law, Heidi C. Little, of Oak Ridge, NC; five grandchildren: Jackson and Alexia Geddings, and Jane, Conrad and Julia Little. She is also survived by her siblings: Chandler Cox of Lexington, SC, Stribling Barton and his wife Barbara of Surfside Beach, SC, Jane Dooley and her husband Dan of Flat Rock, NC, Madison Barton of Hendersonville, NC, as well as many nephews, nieces and greats. Her life will be celebrated with a memorial service on Saturday, October 19, 2:00pm, at Centenary United Methodist Church, 646 W. 5th St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101, with a reception immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in honor of Andrea Little, or to the charity of your choice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately