Lipe, Mr. Marvin Conrad May 10, 1925 - April 20, 2020 Mr. Marvin Conrad Lipe, 94, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Trinity Elms Assisted Living. He was born in Forsyth County, the son of the late Marvin E. and Lillie Mae Lipe. Mr. Lipe graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School and Lenior-Rhyne College. He was a retired Accountant and a proud member of Salem Baptist Church. He also faithfully served in the US Army during World War II and was Honorably Discharged in 1946. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Lois Lipe. He is survived by his loving wife, Beryl M. Lipe. There will be no formal services. Memorials may be made to Salem Baptist Church, 429 South Broad Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101, or to Piedmont International University, 420 S. Broad Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

