William Leon Linville, 74, of Clemmons, NC passed away at home on Friday, September 27, 2019. A memorial service will be held at the Hickory Tree Road location of Davidson Funeral Home in Winston-Salem, NC on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00AM. The family will receive friends prior the service from 10:00AM-11:00AM. Leon is survived by his wife, Joanne Linville of Clemmons, NC, her daughter Dana (Jonathan) Wise and their children Bailey and Autry of Charlotte, NC; two sisters, Tammy (Andy) Atkins of Colfax, NC and Cathy (Tony) Edwards of Kernersville, NC; numerous nieces and nephews; and his longtime canine companion, Angel. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Linville and Marie Thomas Linville, a brother, Wayne Linville and two sisters, Nancy Rominger and Frances Bennett. Leon was born in Guilford County in the Belews Creek area, and retired from Reynolds. He attended Pinedale Christian Church and was a member of the Winston-Salem Elks Lodge #449. He enjoyed singing karaoke and supported charities such as the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission and animal advocacy groups. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission, PO Box 20424, Winston-Salem, NC 27120. Davidson Funeral Home-Hickory Tree Chapel is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately