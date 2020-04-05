May 17, 1929 - April 3, 2020 Mrs. Rubye Branon Linville, 90, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at Homestead Hills Assisted Living. She was born on May 17, 1929 to Nellie Myers (Ball) and Marvin Summers Branon in Forsyth County. She was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church for many years. She retired from McLean Trucking Company where she worked as a payroll supervisor with 33 years of dedicated service. More than anything, she enjoyed spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Rubye was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin W. Linville, and son, Edwin W. Linville, Jr. Surviving are her sister, Desdemona Payne (Larry) of Lexington; brother, Richard Branon (June) of Walkertown; nieces and nephew, Nicholas, Annette, Gidget, April, Norma Kay, and Kathy; grand nieces and nephews, Hayley, Morgan, Caleb and Jacob. A private graveside service will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park with Dr. Randy Harris officiating. Memorials may be made to Highland Presbyterian Church, 2380 Cloverdale Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27103; or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. The family would like to thank Homestead Hills and Trellis Supportive Care for the excellent care Rubye received. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

