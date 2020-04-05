May 17, 1929 - April 3, 2020 Mrs. Rubye Branon Linville, 90, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at Homestead Hills Assisted Living. She was born on May 17, 1929 to Nellie Myers (Ball) and Marvin Summers Branon in Forsyth County. She was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church for many years. She retired from McLean Trucking Company where she worked as a payroll supervisor with 33 years of dedicated service. More than anything, she enjoyed spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Rubye was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin W. Linville, and son, Edwin W. Linville, Jr. Surviving are her sister, Desdemona Payne (Larry) of Lexington; brother, Richard Branon (June) of Walkertown; nieces and nephew, Nicholas, Annette, Gidget, April, Norma Kay, and Kathy; grand nieces and nephews, Hayley, Morgan, Caleb and Jacob. A private graveside service will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park with Dr. Randy Harris officiating. Memorials may be made to Highland Presbyterian Church, 2380 Cloverdale Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27103; or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. The family would like to thank Homestead Hills and Trellis Supportive Care for the excellent care Rubye received. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 cases at 40 in Forsyth. Assume you'll come into contact with the disease if you leave home, says health director.
-
Police look for missing businessman from Winston-Salem
-
NC food assistance recipients receive extra benefits for April, May
-
A father shoots and kills 2-year-old daughter, and then kills himself, Davidson County authorities say
-
'A new stage in this crisis.' Forsyth and Davidson counties see double-digit increase in coronavirus cases
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately