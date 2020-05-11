October 18, 1948 - May 9, 2020 Kernersville Mr. Larry Richard Linville, 71, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Trinity Glen Assisted Living. Larry was born on October 18, 1948 in Forsyth County to Tommy and Doris Linville. He was a member of Seventh-day Adventist Church in Kernersville. During his work career, he was an auctioneer. Larry was also a very talented artist. He was preceded in death by his father. Larry is survived by his mother, Doris Pruitte Linville, and a number of cousins A private graveside service for Larry will be held at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Israel Mora officiating. The family would like to give a special thanks to Larry's caregiver, Trish Head, for her loving care. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.

