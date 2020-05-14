December 19, 1928 - May 11, 2020 Doris Cheek Link, age 91, of Winston-Salem, went home to be with her Lord on May 11th, 2020. She was the only child of the late Andrew and Minnie Rhew Cheek of Hillsborough, NC. Also preceding her in death were her loving husband of 50 years, William G. (Bill) Link, her two sons, Michael W. Link and Andrew C. Link. She is survived by her son, Todd M. Link and two sons, Joshua and Nicholas of Cary; a "daughter" Stefani of Cary; a "daughter", Joanne Link Light of Clemmons, and her two children, Justin Link (fiancee Heather Brunick) and Megan Link (fiance Kyle Southern) of Winston-Salem; grandson Hunter Link (Donna) and their two children, Brielle and Maverick of Mooresville; her "sister" and dear friend, Carol Baynes and two daughters, Robin McKeown and Paula Gavlik of Winston-Salem; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins, all who she loved very much. She retired from Forsyth Technical Community College after many years of dedicated service, where colleagues became dear friends. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church for over 55 years, where she faithfully served the Lord and gained a loving church family. Due to current restrictions, there will be a private family ceremony in the Trinity United Methodist's Prayer Garden, which will be live streamed by the church on Saturday, May 16th, 2020 at 2:00 in the afternoon. The family deeply appreciates all of those who made her life so full of love. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church of Winston-Salem, NC to the Building Fund for Choir Loft Renovations. 1 Corinthians 13:13

To plant a tree in memory of Doris Link as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries