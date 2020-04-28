September 18, 1958 - April 26, 2020 Timothy Daniel Lineberry, 61, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was born September 18, 1958 in Surry County to the late Claude James Lineberry and Grace Andrews Lineberry. Mr. Lineberry was President of Gilmer Cox Electric. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Edna Kay Pinnix. Surviving are his wife Tina Cox Lineberry; daughter Lauren L. (Jason) Stroud; son James (Lacy) Lineberry; grandchildren Livia Stroud, Faith Stroud, Logan Stroud, Gwynn Stroud, Theia Stroud, Blair Stroud, Micah Lineberry, Jace Lineberry; sisters Doris Ann (Lonnie) Webster. Susan (Ed) Venable; brother Mike (Terina) Lineberry; several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Lineberry family. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N., Yadkinville, NC 27055

