November 9, 1943 - October 17, 2019 Jeff Martin Lineberry, Jr., 75, of Winston-Salem, passed away on October 17, 2019 while under the care of KB Reynolds Hospice House. He was born November 9, 1943 in Forsyth County, a son to the late Jeff Martin Lineberry, Sr. and Ella Hazel Steelman Gatewood. A visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 21 from 1 - 3 PM at the Davie Funeral Service Chapel in Mocksville. A funeral Mass will be held earlier in the day at 11:00 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Mocksville.
