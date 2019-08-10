Lineberry, Bryan Neal January 11, 1981 - August 7, 2019 Mr. Bryan Neal Lineberry, age 38, of Clemmons passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at his home. He was born January 11, 1981 in Surry County to Diana Mook Mathis and Richard Neal Lineberry. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Clarence Mook, and his grandmother, Dora Ring. He is survived by his loving wife, Christina Zaman Lineberry of Clemmons, and his three children, Braden Lineberry, Sophia Lineberry, and Olivia Zaman-Lineberry. He is also survived by his mother, Diana Mook Mathis (Davis) of Elkin, his father, Richard Neal Lineberry (Mary Lee) of Elkin, and his grandmother, Angeline Mook of Jonesville. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at Johnson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 P.M. by Rev. Jerry Childress. Burial will follow the service at Victory Chapel Baptist Church in Jonesville. Johnson Funeral Home of Elkin is serving the Lineberry family. Johnson Funeral Home 615 W Main St., Elkin, NC 28621
Most Popular
-
Video posted on Facebook shows immediate aftermath of mall shooting
-
Victim, suspect identified after shooting leaves one dead at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem
-
Nearly 150 people gather for candlelight vigil for shooting victim
-
Little Richard's opens on Stratford Road with extended menu, full bar
-
New superintendent named for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
Enter for a chance to win 4 tickets to the Winston-Salem Dash and a $50 gift card.
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately