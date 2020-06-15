June 14, 2020 All God's creatures in the beautiful little community of Mount Tabor, North Carolina, are quiet today. It is early morning on June 14, 2020, and their good friend, Larry Haywood Lineback, 79 years, entered Heaven, rejoining his mother, father, and ancestors. Surely a wonderful family reunion is nigh. While on the mortal planet Earth, blessed by the Good Lord with great strength and enormous heart, Larry was always lifting others with his sense of humor. He never met a stranger and was fiercely loyal to his dear wife Pat and treasured daughter Kristina. Larry was in awe of his parents' and forebearers' spirits, abilities and amazing accomplishments, which shaped his own. He boundlessly celebrated family, while asking no rewards for himself. Forever intrigued by machines, science, nature and the wonders of the world, Larry studied through his last days here, and enjoyed sharing the finer points of it all. By his own hands, Larry could make, repair, and improve most anything - just part of his calling. Larry had a successful career with the Archer Aluminum Division of R J Reynolds Tobacco Company and served in the United States Army Reserve following two years of active military service. Larry was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in 1940. He was predeceased by father Haywood Armenius Lineback (1905-1975) and mother Sally Lucinda Spry Lineback (1910-1998); and is survived by wife, Patricia Willard, their only child Kristina and husband Eric Myers, grandson Gavin Myers, brother Jerry Ellis and wife Nancy Persons Lineback, niece Mica Kristin Lineback Hedgepeth, many special cousins whom Larry deeply cherished and dear friend Bobbie Low. The family will be forever grateful to Larry's amazing doctors and caregivers and Trellis Supportive Care for their selfless gifts of comfort. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, June 17, 202 at Mount Tabor United Methodist Church cemetery with Dr. Mark Key officiating. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated. Several Rubythroat Hummingbirds flit about, the Pileated Woodpecker clings to a big oak, a rabbit hides in the hedge, an Eastern Box Turtle cranes its head, the once-wild cat lies very still by the back door. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
